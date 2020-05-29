  • SENSEX
White House won't release economic projections this summer

Updated : May 29, 2020 04:19 PM IST

The Washington Post said that the decision had been made because "the novel coronavirus is causing extreme volatility in the US economy, making it difficult to model economic trends", reports Xinhua news agency.
The Washington Post said that the decision had been made because "the novel coronavirus is causing extreme volatility in the US economy, making it difficult to model economic trends", reports Xinhua news agency.
