The coronavirus lockdown has entered day 13 and with just over a week to go for the 21-day exercise, various state governments have asked the Center to continue it after April 14, according to multiples sources in the know.

CNN-News18 reports that the restrictions might only continue in the more infected hot spots which are being identified. This is a shift in from the previous thought process that lockdown should be lifted only in districts that are not affected by the pandemic.

Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18 that the state is unlikely to see a complete lifting of the coronavirus lockdown post April 14. Mumbai is likely to remain under extended lockdown, he had said.

The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had also said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance by people to the government directives.

India is currently under a near-complete 21-day lockdown that will last until April 14. All services deemed non-essential have been shut.

The COVID-19 cases in India rose steadily on Monday, crossing the 4,000 mark. This includes more than 3,666 active cases and as many as 109 deaths. Among states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are the worst impacted ones from the deadly virus. Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported fresh cases today.