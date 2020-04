Amid the ongoing extended coronavirus lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union home ministry on Monday issued guidelines pertaining to relaxation in several activities from April 20.

The MHA guidelines prohibit inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue will be prohibited till May 3. Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said.

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3, it said.

Here's a list of activities that are allowed under the MHA guidelines:

Commercial and private establishments

-The only exception will be shops, including ration shops under PDS, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

-Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs including IT vendors for banking operations; Banking Correspondent and ATM operation and cash management agencies.

-Print and electronic media.

-Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT enabled Services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home.

-Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce.

-Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

-Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

-Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

-Cold storage and warehousing services.

-Private security services.

-Data and call centers for Government activities only.

-Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field.

-Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs to remain open.

-Shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps.

Industrial establishments

-All industrial establishments wil remain closed until May 3 except manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw materials and intermediaries.

-Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining permission from the State Government.

-Coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explsives and activities incidental to mining operations.

-Manufacturing and packaging units of Fertilizers, Pesticides and Seeds.

-Tea industry, including plantation with maximum of 50 percent workers.

Transportation

-All air, rail, roadways services will remain suspended except for transportation of essential goods only;

-inter-state cargo movement for inland and exports;

-relief and evacuation operations;

-movement of LPG, food products, medical supplies, petroleum products;

-intra and inter-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture/horticulture implements.

-A notable exception is transit arrangements for foreign nationals in India as per SOP.

Hospitality

Only exceptions are places being used for accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew as well as establishments used or earmarked for quarantine facilities.

Funerals