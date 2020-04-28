  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Ready to evacuate Indians stranded in Thailand at short notice, says envoy

Updated : April 28, 2020 07:12 PM IST

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Durai said that there are 950 Indian nationals waiting to return home, of whom 750 are on temporary visas.
The senior diplomat said that the Indian mission had been collecting details of Indian nationals for the past three weeks.
Durai added that the Indian mission had persuaded a large number of Indians to return before the lockdown came into effect and repatriating the remaining 950 would not be difficult.

