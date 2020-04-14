  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Police cracks down on migrant labourers in Mumbai as they yearn to go home

Updated : April 14, 2020 07:23 PM IST

The labourers resorted to the move after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown until May 3. The initial 21-day lockdown was meant to last until April 14.
The migrant workers in Mumbai have been demanding transport arrangements so that they could return to their home towns. However, footage showed that the police lathi charged the labourers who numbered in thousands.
