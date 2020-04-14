Coronavirus lockdown: Police cracks down on migrant labourers in Mumbai as they yearn to go home

Daily wage labourers, who had gathered near the Bandra West railway station and agitating to be allowed to return back to their homes, were lathi charged by the police on Tuesday evening.

The labourers resorted to the move after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown until May 3. The initial 21-day lockdown was meant to last until April 14.

The migrant workers in Mumbai have been demanding transport arrangements so that they could return to their home towns. However, footage showed that the police lathi charged the labourers who numbered in thousands.

The labourers, on account of being on the street during the lockdown, were presumably in violation of the government diktat on public gathering as well as were failing to comply with the social distancing norms which has been prescribed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although NGOs and the government have made arrangements for food, most of these labourers want to head home to escape the hardship brought by the restrictions that have now been extended for another 19 days.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on the matter at 8 pm on Tuesday.

The prime minister in his address didn’t mention any move to arrange for the transportation of migrant labourers stuck in cities far away from their homes and with no hope of earning a livelihood in the wake of a near-complete lockdown in the country. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut, depriving daily wagers of their livelihood.

Thousands of labourers were seen taking arduous journeys of thousands of kilometres on foot in the absence of any forms of transportation.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that the gathering in Mumbai and earlier rioting in Surat by migrant labourers are due to the union government’s failure to arrange transport for non-native workers.

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

There are more than 9,000 active coronavirus cases in India and 353 people have died, according to the latest government data.