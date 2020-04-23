  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown impact: Asiatic lions census in Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary deferred

Updated : April 23, 2020 10:14 AM IST

During the last census conducted in May 2015, 523 lions were found in the Gir forest.
The extensive counting exercise, which is taken up every five years, was to begin next month.
The Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, which is the only abode of Asiatic lions, remains closed during the monsoon season from June-end to October.
