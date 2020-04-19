  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Hunger and starvation rising among stranded migrant workers in Mumbai

Updated : April 19, 2020 08:17 PM IST

The worst-affected due to the lockdown, subsequent to the coronavirus outbreak, have been the ones who were on a daily wage regime, with no back up funds or a steady salary that they can depend on in times like these.
Holed up in small rooms, and not allowed to step out during the lockdown, most migrants are fearful they will fall sick.
