Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3. The prime minister added that detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, he said. The initial lockdown began on March 25 and was in place until April 14.

He also apprised the nation of the health ministry’s preparedness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and gave a seven-step guideline to combat the virus.

The government has tried to help the daily wage labourers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

India has adopted a holistic and integrated approach in the fight against the virus

More than 100,000 hospital beds ready for patients with COVID-19.

Appeal to the young scientists of India to come forward and contribute to welfare of society