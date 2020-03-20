Healthcare
Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Harsh Vardhan
Updated : March 20, 2020 01:34 PM IST
The response was to a query by Congress leader Manish Tewari on whether the government would be talking to WHO in order to look into the origin of the coronavirus.
The minister told Lok Sabha that there is a well-defined protocol and scientific advice on who needs to be tested for the coronavirus infection.
The number of coronavirus cases have crossed 200 in India and at least five people have died due to the infection.