    • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Manipur govt imposes 10-day-curfew; essential services allowed

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued here. It was on March 2 this year when the national capital had last reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent. Eighty patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The death toll in Delhi stands at 25,027 while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,529, it said. As many as 14,09,910 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 percent, it said.

    No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued here. It was on March 2 this year when the national capital had last reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent. Eighty patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The death toll in Delhi stands at 25,027 while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,529, it said. As many as 14,09,910 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 percent, it said.
