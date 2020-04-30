Healthcare Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: No respite for 15 Red Zone districts even after May 3 Updated : April 30, 2020 11:49 AM IST According to the official spokesman, the fifteen districts that are presently in the Red Zone, however, will not witness any relaxation in lockdown rules. Red zone districts are Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, SaharaSpur, Noida, Moradabad, Firozabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Bijnor, Shamli, Amroha and Basti. Some green zone districts are green zone, include Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ballia, Deoria, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad and Kanpur Deha. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365