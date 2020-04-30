  • SENSEX
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: No respite for 15 Red Zone districts even after May 3

Updated : April 30, 2020 11:49 AM IST

According to the official spokesman, the fifteen districts that are presently in the Red Zone, however, will not witness any relaxation in lockdown rules.
Red zone districts are Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, SaharaSpur, Noida, Moradabad, Firozabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Bijnor, Shamli, Amroha and Basti.
Some green zone districts are green zone, include Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ballia, Deoria, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad and Kanpur Deha.
