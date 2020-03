India's most urban and industrialised state and the country's financial capital are on the edge as the number of novel coronavirus or covid-19 cases have reached close to 50 and a fatality from the pandemic. Maharashtra has reported the highest 49 out of the 180 cases of the coronavirus India has detected until Thursday evening.

Mumbai has so far reported 18 cases and the lone death in the state, putting severe pressure on authorities to prevent an explosion of the virus cases. As it is, this week alone the number of cases have risen 3.5 times from reporting just 14 cases on March 13 to 49 on March 19.