Politics Coronavirus impact: National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945 Updated : April 22, 2020 08:33 AM IST Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for the next bee, which is scheduled for June 1-3, 2021 Hundreds of kids compete every year in the national finals, which are televised by ESPN, and Scripps was aiming this year for a field of around 400. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365