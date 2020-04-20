Kerala's decision to allow restaurants, bus travel 'dilution' of lockdown norms, says centre

The Union Home Ministry has taken objection to the Kerala government's decision to allow the opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas, saying it amounts to 'dilution' of its lockdown guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

As per reports, the Kerala government has announced relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing among others private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.

Additional activities allowed by the government of Kerala also includes opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheeler and pillion riding on scooters.

This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown, had said that there will be some relaxation of the lockdown in non-containment zones from April 20. However, the lockdown will not be lifted from anywhere.