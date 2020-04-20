  • SENSEX
Kerala's decision to allow restaurants, bus travel 'dilution' of lockdown norms, says centre

Updated : April 20, 2020 11:31 AM IST

Kerala government has allowed the opening of restaurants, buses, private vehicles in two zones from Monday.
This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown, had said that there will be some relaxation of the lockdown in non-containment zones from April 20.
