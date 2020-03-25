  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Politics
Politics

Coronavirus: Govt gives power to zonal DCs to take strict action against landlords evicting docs, paramedics

Updated : March 25, 2020 08:37 AM IST

The decision was taken after the resident doctors of India's premier hospital AIIMS on Tuesday sought the government's intervention saying their colleagues were facing eviction from their homes by their landlords.
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi police chief and asked him to take immediate action to ensure the security of doctors facing harassment.
Coronavirus: Govt gives power to zonal DCs to take strict action against landlords evicting docs, paramedics

You May Also Like

Huawei Claims No 1 spot in European Patent Office Ranking 2019

Huawei Claims No 1 spot in European Patent Office Ranking 2019

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Coronavirus: Government increases insolvency threshold to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh to help small firms

Coronavirus: Government increases insolvency threshold to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh to help small firms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement