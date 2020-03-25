Politics
Coronavirus: Govt gives power to zonal DCs to take strict action against landlords evicting docs, paramedics
Updated : March 25, 2020 08:37 AM IST
The decision was taken after the resident doctors of India's premier hospital AIIMS on Tuesday sought the government's intervention saying their colleagues were facing eviction from their homes by their landlords.
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi police chief and asked him to take immediate action to ensure the security of doctors facing harassment.