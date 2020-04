India's coronavirus or COVID-19 tally has seen a sharp spike in the past 48 hours amid a raging debate on the role of the Islamic religious congregation led by Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin in defying the ongoing 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The multi-day event held in March was attended by thousands from India and hundreds from abroad. Days after the event with nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus recorded among the attendees, central and state authorities are trying to trace them and map their contacts for quarantine.

Here’s a timeline of the events related to Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi:

January first week: Over 2,000 foreigners belonging to the Islamic missionary movement start pouring in India. Between February 27 and March 1, the Tablighi congregation takes place in Malaysia which was attended by many Indian Muslims as well.

March 10: Government advises all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

March 12: Government suspends all visas except diplomatic and business till April 15. The decision came into effect on March 13.

March 16: Delhi government announces ban on religious, political or social gatherings of more than 50 people till March 31. The national capital government also had earlier shut all night clubs and spa. Despite Delhi government orders, a large number of people at the Markaz complex adjacent to the Nizamuddin shrine continue to stay put.

March 19: Arvind Kejriwal government expands its restrictions and bars gatherings of more than 50 people at a spot.

March 20: 10 Indonesians who attended Delhi Markaz test positive in Telangana.

March 20: 1,746 people including 216 foreigners are at Nizamuddin Markaz, five days after the Delhi government ordered all religious places to close.

March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Janata Curfew. In the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown till March 31 and orders sealing of national capital's borders starting 6 am on March 23. The order by the government mandated all religious places of any denomination to be closed.

March 23: According to an India Today report, 1,500 people vacate the Markaz complex but a substantial number of members continue to stay put.

March 24: PM Modi announces a 21-day national lockdown to fight the virus. Nizamuddin Police asks remaining people at the Markaz to vacate the area.

March 25: Nearly a 1,000 people are still at the Markaz complex defying lockdown orders. Jamaat organisers meet the SDM and reportedly file formal request for permission to vacate and seek curfew passes.

March 26: One Delhi Markaz attendee dies in Srinagar. Meanwhile, medical screening begins at Delhi Markaz. SDM visits the area and calls Jamaat officials for a meeting with the District Magistrate.

March 27: Six coronavirus suspects are taken away from Nizamuddin Markaz and put in a quarantine facility in Haryana's Jhajjar.

March 28: Thirty-three people are taken away and isolated at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital in Delhi. A WHO team along with the SDM visit the Markaz complex. ACP, Lajpat Nagar, sends a notice to Jamaat organisers to vacate the complex immediately.

March 29: Markaz organisers respond to the ACP's letter saying that no new people were allowed to gather. NSA Ajit Doval meets with delegation of Nizamuddin Markaz on the intervening night of 28-29 March after which they decide to vacate the mosque.

March 29-30: Authorities start evacuation of all those residing in the Markaz and shift them to hospital and quarantine facilities via DTC buses.