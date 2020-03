Indian Railways has allowed stranded passengers to stay in retiring rooms at railway stations for as long as needed.

On March 22, Railways announced suspension of all passenger train services, including suburban services, across the country until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On March 21, Indian Railways had encouraged people to not travel by trains as there had been incidents where people with positive coronavirus cases were later found to have used rail service. Health authorities across the world have advised precaution as the best preventive approach for the deadly virus for which there is no vaccine yet.

"It has been brought to notice that some passengers, who were in retiring rooms and booked to travel by train after a day or two, are facing problems as all trains are now cancelled and they have nowhere to go. The Railway Board has decided that in all such cases the stay may be extended in supersession of the rule that limits the number of days a passenger can stay in retiring rooms," an Indian Railways spokesperson said.

This relaxation shall be in force until normal train services resume, the railways clarified.

"All station masters are being conveyed this instruction quickly for the benefit of stranded passengers," Indian Railways added.