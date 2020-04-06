Politics
Coronavirus effect: Govt cuts MP salaries by 30%; MPLAD funds suspended for 2 years
Updated : April 06, 2020 04:30 PM IST
The cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension by 30 percent with effect form April 1, 2020 for a year.
The government has also suspended the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, or MPLAD funds, for a period of two years. Rs 10 crore from each MPLAD fund will now go to the Consolidated Fund of India.
The decisions have been made in view of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.