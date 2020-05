IRCTC has started asking for destination address of passengers when they booking tickets on the Indian Railways portal in its attempt to be ready for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With effect from May 13 IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help us in contact tracing, if required later," a senior railway official said.

Hitherto passengers were not asked to fill in details about their address while booking a train ticket.

However, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways believe it is important for it to keep a check on the destination of passengers in case someone on board tests positive later.

Currently, passengers have to undergo a mandatory thermal scanning at the entry point of the station and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to travel. Passengers have to wear face masks throughout their travel journey.

Upon arrival at the destination station, passengers are required to follow the health protocols of the destination state or the union territory.