Healthcare Coronavirus: Brazilian President Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana as he seeks hydroxychloroquine from India Updated : April 08, 2020 07:13 PM IST India has partially lifted a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection. Besides the Ramayana, the Brazilian leader also referred to Jesus Christ, while exuding confidence that the two countries will overcome the global crisis by joining hands. Modi and Bolsonaro had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.