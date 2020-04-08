  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Politics
Healthcare

Coronavirus: Brazilian President Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana as he seeks hydroxychloroquine from India

Updated : April 08, 2020 07:13 PM IST

India has partially lifted a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.
Besides the Ramayana, the Brazilian leader also referred to Jesus Christ, while exuding confidence that the two countries will overcome the global crisis by joining hands.
Modi and Bolsonaro had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: Brazilian President Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana as he seeks hydroxychloroquine from India

You May Also Like

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Protecting the health workers: Govt to import 1 crore masks, procure 43,500 ventilators locally and more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight against coronavirus

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020, scheduled to take place June 12-14, has been postponed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement