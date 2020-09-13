  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated : September 13, 2020 07:01 PM IST

Thackeray said the pandemic is showing no sign of a respite and the virus is spreading in rural Maharashtra as well.
Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over the demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.
Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement