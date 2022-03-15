'Conspiracy to discredit', PM Modi on Kashmir Files film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily to defend the movie The Kashmir Files. Addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janta Party parliamentary members, PM Modi alleged that there was a conspiracy to "bury truths" regarding the movie and urged the lawmakers to support those who are uncovering the truth.

The movie is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s had a debut weekend collection of Rs 27.15 crore, but has received mixed critical reviews due to its one-sided portrayal of the issue that it covers.

"The makers decided to project what they considered to be true. But they are neither ready to understand and accept the truth. A conspiracy is being hatched for the past 5-6 days," PM Modi said on the issue.

"These days, you must have seen, The Kashmir Files film is being discussed. Those who walk around with the flag of ‘freedom of expression’ are stunned. Instead of reviewing it on the basis of facts, art, their whole ecosystem is running a campaign to discredit it," he added.

He further stated that his contention was about bringing facts to the forefront as truth brought forward was always for the better in a country.

"My subject is not the film, my subject is, whatever the truth may be, bringing what is true in the right form in front of the country is for the betterment of the country…There may be different aspects of it – some people may see one aspect while some may see another aspect. Those who think this film is not good, they should produce another film, who is stopping them. They are stunned that the fact they had hidden for long is being brought to the fore based on the facts, and someone is doing this after hard work, then the whole ecosystem is against it,” said PM Modi.

