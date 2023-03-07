Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term, 11 ministers sworn in

Meghalaya oath-taking ceremony: Among eleven ministers were Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, who took oath as deputy chief ministers.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as Meghalaya chief minister on Tuesday. Eleven members of his council of ministers also took oath. Sangma said the portfolios will be distributed in the next 24-48 hours.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers. Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and AT Mondal were among those from the NPP. Ministers from the BJP included AL Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla. Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as a minister.

Seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Sharing the pictures from the swearing-in ceremony, Sangma said: "It is the faith of the people that has led us this far. Proud to represent South Tura Constituency as their MLA. My best wishes to all fellow MLAs. To God be the glory."

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP. On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Staking a claim to form the new Meghalaya government , NPP chief Conrad Sangma served his resignation as the chief minister on Friday to Governor Phagu Chauhan. He also presented the governor letters of support signed by newly-elected MLAs from the BJP, HSPDP, UDP, PDF and two Independent others to form the government in alliance with the NPP.

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0

On Monday, Sangma announced that the coalition will be called the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0.

Results for the Meghalaya election 2023 were announced on March 2 and polling took place on February 27. Meghalaya has 60 assembly seats but polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned after the demise of UDP nominee HDR Lyngdoh.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won only two assembly segments. Two HSPDP MLAs, who won the elections, pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with two other Independent legislators.

Two major regional parties – the UDP and the PDF – extended their support to the NPP-led alliance on March 5 , increasing the number of MLAs backing the Sangma-led coalition to 45.

Speaking on the differences with the BJP, Sangma was quoted by ANI as saying, "Differences and issues come up. But what's important is that we should work together and find a way to amicably resolves issues. As we go forward, we will ensure that we have better coordination and work as a strong team."

The House will again meet on March 9 for the election of the speaker.