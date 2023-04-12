Breaking News
TCS Q4 Results: Constant currency revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters
Congress’s Rajanandini, daughter of ex-Karnataka speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, joins BJP

By Pradeep John  Apr 12, 2023 7:29:04 PM IST (Published)

Rajanandini’s move comes after she was denied tickets for the Karnataka Assembly elections. She was expecting a Congress ticket from Sagar Assembly constituency but the party has given the seat to former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna.

In a blow to the Congress, Rajanandini, daughter of veteran party leader and former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of senior leader BS Yediyurappa.

A hurt Rajanandini said the party chose to go with a person who has come from outside instead of picking people who have worked for long in the party.
“I was trying for the ticket but they (Congress) didn't give it to me. They could have informed us but they gave it to the person who has come from outside,” she said.
Rajanandini’s father Kagodu Thimappa expressed shock at the news.
“I heard this news now. I never expected that she will do like this. It's unfortunate. There must be something behind this,” he said, adding that he will try to talk to her and assured that he would always work for the Congress party.
Thimappa also sought to lay the blame on BJP MLA H Halappa for the move.
Also read:
 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Check key BJP candidates who have been named in the first list
The BJP had on Tuesday put out a list of 189 candidates for the elections while the Congress has announced the names of 166 candidates.
A number of leaders in both Congress and BJP are unhappy with not being given tickets for the Assembly elections and are reportedly nursing a rebellion, a factor that could strongly influence the upcoming elections, especially in constituencies where these leaders have strong following.
X