Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown exit door, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that the party needs fearless people and those who are afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must leave.

“There're many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the exit door. We don't need those who believe in RSS ideology. We need fearless people,” news agency ANI quoted the former Congress president saying at the party's SM department meet.

There're many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in & the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown exit door. We don't need those who believe in RSS ideology. We need fearless people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at party's SM Dept meet pic.twitter.com/rtHT5WQWFM — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

