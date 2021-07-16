Home

    Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown exit door, says Rahul Gandhi

    Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown exit door, says Rahul Gandhi

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party needs fearless people and those who are afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must be shown the exit door, according to a report.

    Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown exit door, says Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that the party needs fearless people and those who are afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must leave.
    “There're many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown the exit door. We don't need those who believe in RSS ideology. We need fearless people,” news agency ANI quoted the former Congress president saying at the party's SM department meet.
    —The story will be updated with more details
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
