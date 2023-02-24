Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of Congress Working Committee, no election now

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee."

The Congress steering committee unanimously decided to not hold elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). It rather authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the party's highest decision-making body, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

"The committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members," he was quoted by PTI as saying. He added that several members expressed their views in favour and against the polls to the CWC.

Giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party, Ramesh said, "All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee."

Most of the Congress leaders were reportedly not in favour of holding the elections and, instead, want the party president to be vested with the right to nominate members of the Congress Working Committee.

What else will happen during the Congress plenary session?

Ramesh said that a decision on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution will also be taken during the 85th Congress plenary session that began on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The reverse countdown of the NDA government for 2024 has begun with this. The party will emerge stronger after this," Pilot told ANI ahead of the Plenary Session," Congress leader Sachin Pilot was quoted by ANI as saying.

The party is also expected to take key decisions that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders might also finalise the strategy for forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP, PTI reported.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pilot said, "Let the resolutions be adopted, and all the results will come to the fore".

The conclave is being held at a time when Congress faces unprecedented challenges electorally and even to its primacy in the Opposition bloc.

While the Congress hopes to stitch an anti-BJP front for the 2024 polls, having said that it alone has the moral and the organisational power to lead it, clouds of disunity are hovering over it.

The Congress and the TMC have been publicly trading barbs for the last few days and some parties are staying away from the Congress, showing signs of disunity in the opposition ranks.

(With inputs from agencies)