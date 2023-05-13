The Congress scored a landslide victory in the Karnataka election by winning over 130 seats in the southern state. A political party needs 113 seats to gain a simple majority in the 224 Karnataka assembly. The Congress secured over a 40 percent vote share and seems to have made inroads into the JDS strongholds.

At present, Karnataka is the only southern state where BJP is in power. However, that is set to change soon with Congress. As of now, the Congress in power in three states — Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Here are some key factors which might have led to the Congress's win and the BJP's loss in Karnataka election 2023:

1. Strategic target of voters in Karnataka

In the 2023 Karnataka Election, the Congress has doubled its share in Lingayat-dominated regions. In 2018, the Congress had won 20 of 65 seats where the Lingayat community is dominant. In 2023, its share rose to 42. Meanwhile, the BJP's vote share seems to have halved as compared to the previous assembly polls, as per the News18 data.

This reflects the possibility of the Congress cutting into the BJP's vote share in the community. Compared to 2018 elections, the BJP lost 24 seats to the Congress this time around, while the latter lost only seven seats to the BJP this year. The grand-old party, meanwhile, retained 12 seats in the Lingayat regions.

The loss for the BJP can be attributed to the massive rebellion faced by the party over ticket distributing in the polls. The party witnessed an uproar as it decided to field new faces and not give tickets to key Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxaman Savadi.

DP Satish, Group Editorial Adviser-South of Network18 said, “The caste realignment has helped Congress immensely. If you look at the candidates who have won across Karnataka, there has been a major caste realignment – Lingayat’s seem to have voted for the Congress in a large number because out of 51 Lingayat candidates 38 have won, so their strike rate is 75 percent. Also the minorities, backward classes and scheduled castes are about 50 percent of Karnataka’s total population and they seem to have backed Congress fully.”

Moreover, the BJP mainly focused on Lingayat votes, while the Congress went hyperlocal in its approach. The grand-old party reached out to not just Vokkaligas and Lingayats, but also to the Muslims and the poorer sections ofthe society. Karnataka is dominated by caste politics and experts believe that both caste and sub-castes play an important role in Karnataka election.

"It seems the BJP campaign wasn't as effective as the Congress. Congress had localised the election and BJP had nationalised the election. BJP fought the election on the usual old things but Congress localised the election and DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah led the campaign and not the Gandhi's," Satish added.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Senior Journalist Rasheed Kidwai said, "The election in Karnataka was fought in a very contrasting style. The BJP went on a very high voltage campaign led by Prime Minister Modi but it revolved around lot of negative aspects. The Congress stuck to its script. They confined themselves to local issues. So the Congress played its cards well."

"The clear message from these elections is that if Congress has regional satraps and party on the ground then there is no reason why BJP cannot be checked," Kidwai added.

Women voters

Like in Himachal Pradesh , in Karnataka too, the Congress reached out to women voters in the state. As part of its campaign, the party organised a special "Mahila Samvaad" (dialogue with women) in the Hanur assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi empathised with women voters in a poll speech in Karnataka's Sringeri.

"Desh ka aur pradesh ka bhavishya banane wali mahilaye hi hoti hai...(women are the ones who make the future of the country and states)," Priyanka Gandhi said this while urging women in the assembly constituency to vote for the Congress.

How many women voters are there in the state?

There are 2.59 crore women voters in Karnataka as against 2.62 crore male voters and 41,312 transgenders, as per the electoral rolls. The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections took place on May 10.

2. Anti-incumbency

The Congress took this opportunity to take on the Basavraj Bommai-led government and present the BJP as an "anti-poor" and "corrupt" party. It mapped out its manifesto and campaign on these issues and released a 'Corruption Rate Card' to hit out at the BJP. The Congress used terms such as "40% sarkara" to describe the BJP.

This strategy might have resonated with the public in the state.

Moreover, the Hijab, Halal and the decision by the Bommai government to remove the four percent reservation allotted to Muslims to accommodate the demands of a higher reservation by the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, might impact the BJP's performance in the 2023 Karnataka Election.

3. Freebies

1. Rs 200 units of free electricity per month to every household.

2. Rs 2000/month to every woman head of household.

3. Rs 3,000/month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1500/month for unemployed diploma holders.

4. Free 10 kg of rice per person per month to below poverty line (BPL) families.

5. Free travel for women in public transport buses

The BJP also had promised some expensive freebies , but were not that direct. The saffron party promised free milk and cooking gas cylinders, increase in widow pension and Rs 5 lakh toward building 10 lakh houses in 5 year.

As per the the Election Commission (EC) trends around 4 pm, the Congress bagged around 43 percent of vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had around 35 percent of vote share. The JD(S), meanwhile, had 13 percent vote share in this years election.