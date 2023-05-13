Karnataka Election Results 2023 | The Congress' strategic targeting of voters, promises of "freebies" and its poll campaign around the BJP's anti-incumbency might have led to the party's massive win.

The Congress scored a landslide victory in the Karnataka election by winning over 130 seats in the southern state. A political party needs 113 seats to gain a simple majority in the 224 Karnataka assembly. The Congress secured over a 40 percent vote share and seems to have made inroads into the JDS strongholds.

At present, Karnataka is the only southern state where BJP is in power. However, that is set to change soon with Congress. As of now, the Congress in power in three states — Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.