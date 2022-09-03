Congress will embark on a journey to ‘unite India’, but what about growing internal divisions?

By CNBCTV18.com

Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress will embark on a five-month journey on foot to "unite India". The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is a 3,500-km long mass contact movement.

“Economically, the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer. Common people are distressed by sky-rocketing inflation and unemployment,” the party has said in the promotional material for the ‘yatra’. But as Gandhi and the INC take on this ambitious project, they’ve been struggling to quell internal diccone=tent.

The party has seen a string of high-profile exits in recent months. Ghulam Nabi Azad, a party stalwart, exited the party along with former Jammu and Kashmir Minister RS Chib. Several other leaders and members have followed Azad. Speaking of Rahul Gandhi, Azad said, “He is a nice man, gentleman. He has always been respectful to me. But as a politician, he doesn't have the aptitude.” Azad also blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party’s crumbling defeat in 2014.

Jaiveer Shergill, one of the emerging youth leaders in the party, had resigned just a few days before Azad and had slammed the decision-making process in the party. "The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I've been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office," he had said at the time of his resignation.

Former senior Congress leader Kipal Sibal also tendered his resignation and filed his nomination to the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate. Sibal had advised the Gandhi family to “voluntarily move away because a body nominated by them will never tell them that they should not continue to hold the reins of power”.

Hardik Patel was considered the Congress’ answer to the BJP in Gujarat but after Patel left the party for BJP earlier in the year, INC’s chances at the upcoming elections look stark. Patel slammed the Gandhi scions for ignoring Patel as well as the issues that the people of Gujarat have been facing. “When Rahul comes to Gujarat, he did not talk about the problem faced by the people of Gujarat,” Hardik Patel had said in a press briefing.

“I have spoken to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and mentioned the problems of Gujarat. He asked me what the problems were and I told him. That’s when I was ignored. I decided to leave the party not with sadness but with courage,” he added.

Ashwani Kumar was a former Union Law Minister and with the INC for nearly half-a-century. But continued questions over the party’s leadership and the party’s handling of the Captain Amarinder Singh-Navjot Singh Sidhu debacle in Punjab led to Kumar tendering his resignation.

“We don’t have a transformative and inspiring leadership to lead the party. I have neither quit politics nor public service. I will continue to discharge my obligations to the nation as best as I can,” Kumar had said in an interview with ANI.