    Congress will contest Maharashtra polls alone, ready to be CM face, says Nana Patole

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The remarks came after political strategist Prashant Kishor called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence and held talks with him for around three hours.

    Congress will contest Maharashtra polls alone, ready to be CM face, says Nana Patole
    All does not seem well within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi as one of the allies Congress is mulling contesting the state Assembly elections alone. The Congress state unit chief Nana Patole is also eyeing the chief minister's post. In the MVA umbrella alliance, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have joined hands to form the government in Maharashtra.
    "Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the chief ministerial face if the high command decides," Patole said.
    The remarks came after political strategist Prashant Kishor called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence and held talks with him for around three hours. NCP sources said that apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor. The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).
    On the other hand, Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale was quick to jump the guns and said, "There is no point saying it. He (Nana Patole) should speak to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar over CM's appointment from their party for 2-2.5 years. If it doesn't happen, they (Congress) should withdraw from the alliance."
    This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the recently concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.
    With inputs from PTI
    First Published:  IST
