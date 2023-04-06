Anil Antony joins BJP, father AK Antony says will be 'a Congress worker' till death

Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil K Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

Anil Antony had quit Congress in January following a row over the BBC documentary Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He has also been a vocal critic of the Congress leadership.

Recently his comments supporting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also drew the ire of Congress leaders and supporters.

"Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years," said Anil Antony soon after joining BJP.

"I express my gratitude to the BJP for accepting me into the party on its 44th foundation day. While the Congress is busy serving the interests of a family, the BJP is working for the nation. It is encouraging to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision for the country for the next 25 years. The PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda have been working tirelessly to achieve national integration and promote nation building," he said, according to Malayala Manorama.

Anil Antony also met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi.

His father, former defence minister and ex-Kerala Chief Minister, AK Antony said the decision had hurt him.

"Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism," he said.

Stating that the BJP was destroying the country's constitutional values, he said he will oppose the wrong policies of BJP and RSS till his last breath and will "die a Congress worker".

