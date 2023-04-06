Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil K Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil K Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday.

Anil Antony had quit Congress in January following a row over the BBC documentary Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He has also been a vocal critic of the Congress leadership.

Recently his comments supporting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also drew the ire of Congress leaders and supporters.

"Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years," said Anil Antony soon after joining BJP.

He also met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi.

Also read: