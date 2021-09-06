Congress unlikely to field candidate against Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur bypoll

The Congress is unlikely to field a candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming by-elections on September 30. The Trinamool Congress officially announced Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for the byelection in Bhabanipur.

TMC's campaign is underway as the Election Commission announced the bypoll on the seat, following a request from the state government to avoid a constitutional crisis.

Banerjee lost the election in Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari . It has now become necessary for her to win the bypoll to retain her chief minister's post. The BJP and CPI(M)-led Left Front are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll.

The bypoll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to two seats in the Murshidabad district -- Samserganj and Jangipur where polling could not be held during the Assembly elections earlier this year. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.