#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Congress unhappy with PM Modi-Sharad Pawar meet amid ongoing negotiations with Shiv Sena

Updated : November 20, 2019 04:54 PM IST

Modi-Pawar meeting came two days after the prime minister praised the NCP lawmakers in Parliament over their decision against entering the Well during the proceedings.
Sharad Pawar has however ruled out any tie-up with the BJP, but said that during the meeting, supporting the Shiv Sena was not discussed.
On Monday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the possibility of a tie-up.
Congress unhappy with PM Modi-Sharad Pawar meet amid ongoing negotiations with Shiv Sena
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV