Congress unhappy with PM Modi-Sharad Pawar meet amid ongoing negotiations with Shiv Sena

The Congress seems to be unhappy with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farmers' distress in Maharashtra. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting. The Congress sources say the meeting is sending wrong signals when negotiation for an alliance with the Sena is going on.

The Congress has already expressed apprehension on a tie up with the Sena. The NCP-Congress high level committee is to meet to finalise the common minimum program (CMP). Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also claimed that there will be Sena-led government in the state soon.

The Shiv Sena has also raised the issue of changing of seats in the upper house, Sanjay Raut has shot off a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman saying, "when they have not parted ways from NDA officially, why their seats have been changed arbitrarily".

The two developments of Pawar-PM meet and Sena writing letter to Venkaiah Naidu are giving mixed signals, said a senior congress leader.

However, a top source said on Tuesday that at this point too, there is no commitment, and matters will move according to the talks, and Congress is "not in a hurry".

On Monday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the possibility of a tie-up.

After the meeting, Pawar said, "I have briefed Sonia Gandhi about the political situation in the state and leaders of NCP, Congress will meet to discuss the issues and then will report to Sonia Gandhi."

The Congress has also kept the window open, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Pawar has however ruled out any tie-up with the BJP, but said that during the meeting, supporting the Shiv Sena was not discussed.