Politics
Congress unhappy with PM Modi-Sharad Pawar meet amid ongoing negotiations with Shiv Sena
Updated : November 20, 2019 04:54 PM IST
Modi-Pawar meeting came two days after the prime minister praised the NCP lawmakers in Parliament over their decision against entering the Well during the proceedings.
Sharad Pawar has however ruled out any tie-up with the BJP, but said that during the meeting, supporting the Shiv Sena was not discussed.
On Monday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the possibility of a tie-up.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more