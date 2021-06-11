Congress to stage demo against fuel price rise today

Home

    By PTI
    Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the decision on the stir was taken in response to the directions of the AICC to condemn the alleged failure of the Centre to control the hike in the price of petrol and diesel across the country.

    Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the party would stage a demonstration here on June 11 to protest against the hike in fuel price. He said the decision on the stir was taken in response to the directions of the AICC to condemn the alleged failure of the Centre to control the hike in the price of petrol and diesel across the country.
    He told a virtual press meet that the fuel price has been skyrocketing and the Centre was keeping mum. ”When the Congress was in power and when there was a rise in price of petrol and diesel even by just a rupee, the then opposition BJP would resort to agitations,” he said adding that the current trend of price rise was causing hardship to the people.
    ”The AICC has given a call to hold a symbolic protest on June 11 to protest the hike in prices and failure of the NDA government at the Centre to check the increase in prices,” Narayanasamy said. He took strong exception also to the opening of liquor shops in Puducherry as part of easing the lockdown-related restrictions.
    ”When the neighbouring Tamil Nadu government has not announced the re-opening of liquor shops, the re-opening of shops here has led to a large number of people from districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tindivanam crowding the shops on the border,” he said.
    ”The crowds are super-spreaders of coronavirus, and Puducherry which was witnessing a fall in the number of fresh cases will again see a spike in cases,” the former Chief Minister said while asking the territorial government to reconsider its step to re-open the shops selling liquor.
