Congress to hold massive agitations against govt's economic policies from Oct 15 to 25

Updated : September 13, 2019 06:57 AM IST

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the AICC headquarters here.
The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states and Congress Legislative Party leaders, among others.
It was decided at the meeting that Pradesh Congress Committee delegate conventions will be held across the country from September 20 to 30 to highlight the "economic slowdown".
