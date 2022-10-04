    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics Newscongress to field all incumbent mlas in himachal pradesh polls 14866671.htm

    Congress to field all incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh polls

    Congress to field all incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh polls

    Congress to field all incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh polls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The decision to field all 20 sitting MLAs was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    The Congress approved tickets for all its incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections. The grand old party is also said to have finalised the names of another 15 candidates for the state.
    According to a report in PTI, the decision to field all 20 sitting MLAs was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting was held at her 10 Janpath residence in presence of senior leaders like Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Veerappa Moily, KC Venugopal among others. AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Pratibha Singh were also present.
    The approved list includes the names of prominent MLAs like Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural and Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri is the Congress's Legislative Party leader in state Assembly.
    Pratibha Singh, wife Virbhadra Singh's and MP from Mandi is unlikely to contest. The election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due in December this year.
    With inputs from PTI
     Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal dines at auto-rickshaw driver's home in Gujarat
    (Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CongressHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh election 2022

    Next Article

    Arvind Kejriwal dines at auto-rickshaw driver's home in Gujarat

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng