Congress to field all incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh polls

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The decision to field all 20 sitting MLAs was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress approved tickets for all its incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming assembly elections. The grand old party is also said to have finalised the names of another 15 candidates for the state.

According to a report in PTI, the decision to field all 20 sitting MLAs was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting was held at her 10 Janpath residence in presence of senior leaders like Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Veerappa Moily, KC Venugopal among others. AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Pratibha Singh were also present.

The approved list includes the names of prominent MLAs like Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural and Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri is the Congress's Legislative Party leader in state Assembly.

Pratibha Singh, wife Virbhadra Singh's and MP from Mandi is unlikely to contest. The election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due in December this year.

With inputs from PTI