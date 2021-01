The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said it will contest the forthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power.

APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.