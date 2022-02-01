Congress terms Budget the most capitalist ever, betrays salaried, middle class

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday termed the Budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the "most capitalist speech".

"I was astonished, shocked that the Finance Minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years. The government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until 'Amrit Kaal' dawns. This is mocking the people of India."

He added that the word 'poor' occurs only twice in para six and "we thank FM for remembering that there are poor people in this country; people will reject this capitalist budget".

The Congress has labelled Budget 2022-23 a Nothing Budget with no provisions for farmers, youth or the poor. The party also accused the government of betraying the salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them.

Several Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "Lollypop budget".

The opposition party alleged that the government's "anti-farmer and anti-poor" face is exposed as it has cut fertiliser subsidy and also reduced food subsidy and MGNREGA funds.

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers, and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress party on its Twitter handle dubbed it a "Lollypop budget" and said, "BJP's empty budget, betrayed the country again." "It's been 2 years since the pandemic rocked the nation and the world, but the private final consumption expenditure has still not even reached pre-COVID levels. At this rate, when will our nation's economy recover, and what is the Modi govt doing to help?" Congress asked. "Since 2014, the total debt of the GoI has nearly tripled. Modinomics has proven disastrous, increasing tremendously the debt burden on our nation," the party said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This budget is only for the rich as it has nothing for the poor. It is aimed at benefitting their own people, who are rich and nothing for the poor. This attitude is not good for the people of the country." He alleged the government has repeated its earlier promises, which are proving false, like constructing houses for the poor.

According to Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, there was a lot of expectation from this budget, especially in terms of job creation, relief to the middle class and the poor, but that has not happened.