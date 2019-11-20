Politics
Congress targets Modi government on electoral bond scheme
Updated : November 20, 2019 04:22 PM IST
The Congress party has alleged that Rs 6,128 crore of electoral bonds have been issued since 2018 in which lion's share has gone to the BJP.
The Congress has targeted the Prime Minister for tweaking rules ahead of the assembly elections in many states, which they allege favour the BJP.
The party has alleged that as per the documents, the government bypassed RBI and Election commission of India on the issue.
