Politics
Congress students wing defeats ABVP in all 4 seats at Sanskrit university in Benares
Updated : January 09, 2020 05:41 PM IST
NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin.
Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more