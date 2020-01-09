#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Congress students wing defeats ABVP in all 4 seats at Sanskrit university in Benares

Updated : January 09, 2020 05:41 PM IST

NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin.
Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.
