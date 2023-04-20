Congress announces star campaigners for Karnataka elections, excludes Sachin Pilot — Check list here

Sachin Pilot, who was on the list of star campaigners for the 2018 Karnataka polls, is not on the list this time.

The Congress party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka election on May 10 which includes party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other stalwarts such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

In the notice issued on April 19, the Congress specified, "The following leaders of Indian National Congress, who would be campaigning as per Section 77(1) of Representation of People Act 1951, for the ensuing general election to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to be held on 10th of May, 2023."

Here's a complete list of the star campaigners of the Congress party for Karnataka:

Mallikarjun Kharge

Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

D.K. Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah

K.C. Venugopal

Randeep Singh Surjewala

B.K. Hariprasad

M.B. Patil

Dr. G. Parameshwara

K.H. Muniyappa

Jairam Ramesh

Dr. M. Veerappa Moily

Ramalinga Reddy

Satish Jarkiholi

Jagadish Shettar

D.K. Suresh

G.C. Chandrashekar

Syed Naseer Hussain

Zameer Ahmed Khan

H.M. Revanna

Umashree

Ashok Gehlot

Bhupesh Bhagel

Sukhwinder Singh Sukku

P. Chidhambaram

Prithviraj Chavan

Ashok Chavan

Shashi Tharoor

Revanth Reddy

Ramesh Chennitala

B.V. Srinivas

Raj Babbar

Mohammad Azharuddin

Divya Spandana / Ramya

Imran Pratapgarhi

Kanhaiya Kumar

Roopa Shashidhar

Sadhukokila

Reacting to the list, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has condemned the inclusion of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in the list over his alleged friendship with late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. He considered them guru and called them his brothers, she claimed.

"Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Voting will take place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

With agency inputs.