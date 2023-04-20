English
Congress announces star campaigners for Karnataka elections, excludes Sachin Pilot — Check list here

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 12:50:27 PM IST (Published)

Sachin Pilot, who was on the list of star campaigners for the 2018 Karnataka polls, is not on the list this time.

The Congress party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka election on May 10 which includes party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other stalwarts such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

Sachin Pilot, who was on the list of star campaigners for the 2018 Karnataka polls, is not on the list this time.
ALSO READ | Karnataka election: Congress releases fifth list, replaces its candidate against CM Bommai | Latest updates
In the notice issued on April 19, the Congress specified, "The following leaders of Indian National Congress, who would be campaigning as per Section 77(1) of Representation of People Act 1951, for the ensuing general election to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to be held on 10th of May, 2023."
Here's a complete list of the star campaigners of the Congress party for Karnataka:
  1. Mallikarjun Kharge
  2. Sonia Gandhi
  3. Rahul Gandhi
  4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  5. D.K. Shivakumar
  6. Siddaramaiah
  7. K.C. Venugopal
  8. Randeep Singh Surjewala
  9. B.K. Hariprasad
  10. M.B. Patil
  11. Dr. G. Parameshwara
  12. K.H. Muniyappa
  13. Jairam Ramesh
  14. Dr. M. Veerappa Moily
  15. Ramalinga Reddy
  16. Satish Jarkiholi
  17. Jagadish Shettar
  18. D.K. Suresh
  19. G.C. Chandrashekar
  20. Syed Naseer Hussain
  21. Zameer Ahmed Khan
  22. H.M. Revanna
  23. Umashree
  24. Ashok Gehlot
  25. Bhupesh Bhagel
  26. Sukhwinder Singh Sukku
  27. P. Chidhambaram
  28. Prithviraj Chavan
  29. Ashok Chavan
  30. Shashi Tharoor
  31. Revanth Reddy
  32. Ramesh Chennitala
  33. B.V. Srinivas
  34. Raj Babbar
  35. Mohammad Azharuddin
  36. Divya Spandana / Ramya
  37. Imran Pratapgarhi
  38. Kanhaiya Kumar
  39. Roopa Shashidhar
  40. Sadhukokila
    41. Reacting to the list, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has condemned the inclusion of Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in the list over his alleged friendship with late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. He considered them guru and called them his brothers, she claimed.
    "Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.
    ALSO READ | Karnataka elections 2023: Check full list of Congress candidates here
    Voting will take place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.
    With agency inputs.
     
