Congress stakes claim to form new coalition government in Manipur; BJP not giving up

Updated : June 19, 2020 07:43 AM IST

The Secular Progressive Front (SPF) have requested for a special assembly session for trust vote, insisting they have the numbers.
In the 60-member assembly, the Congress now has 20 MLAs, and the strength of BJP has been reduced to 18.
