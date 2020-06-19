Politics Congress stakes claim to form new coalition government in Manipur; BJP not giving up Updated : June 19, 2020 07:43 AM IST The Secular Progressive Front (SPF) have requested for a special assembly session for trust vote, insisting they have the numbers. In the 60-member assembly, the Congress now has 20 MLAs, and the strength of BJP has been reduced to 18. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply