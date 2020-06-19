Congress stakes claim to form new coalition government in Manipur; BJP not giving up

The Congress party is ready to make a comeback in Manipur under the former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. On Thursday, Congress leaders and their ‘like-minded’ partners marched to the Raj Bhawan in Imphal and met Governor Najma Heptullah to stake claim and form the Secular Progressive Front (SPF) government in the state. They also requested for a special assembly session for trust vote, insisting they have the numbers.

“We met the Governor at around 3:30-4:00 pm Thursday along with the like-minded parties including National People’s Party (NPP), and requested for a special assembly session for our vote of no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government here,” said Manipur Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei terming it a ‘historic moment’ marking the 19th Great June Uprising Day when 18 persons laid down their lives protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The Congress is hoping for a transformation of fortune in Manipur after 2017 when it had suffered a historic defeat despite emerging as the single largest party with 28 MLAs in the Assembly elections. The Manipur governor had then invited the BJP to stake claim and form government in the state.

On Wednesday, three BJP legislators resigned from the party to join the Congress. Four legislators from the National People’s Party (NPP) including three ministers - Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, YAS minister Letpao Haokip and tribal affairs minister N Kayisii withdrew support to the BJP-led government. The former deputy chief minister officially announced his resignation citing disrespectful treatment to legislators, and in view of the assembly elections in 2022. The lone independent MLA from Jiribam and Trinamool Congress MLA also expressed support to the Congress.

In the 60-member assembly, the Congress now has 20 MLAs, and the strength of BJP has been reduced to 18 with the Assembly Speaker accepting the resignation of the three BJP MLAs. While another Congress MLA and former Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar had been disqualified earlier for defecting to the BJP, seven Congress defectors are barred from entering the House by the High Court of Manipur. That reduces the legitimate strength of the House to 49.

The present BJP-led coalition government has 23 MLAs - 22 along with the Assembly Speaker, four from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The ‘SPF’ has 26 MLAs including 20 Congress, four NPP, a Trinamool Congress and an Independent MLA.

Earlier on Thursday night, Congress MLA K Meghachandra along with 12 other MLAs including NPP legislators submitted a notice to Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretary - for the removal of Speaker Yumnam Khemchand under Article 179 (C) of the Constitution of India. The move is seen as a deliberate attempt to render the Speaker incapable of disqualifying the seven defectors who await his decision in the removal of pending anti-defection cases against them.

Meghachandra stated that the Speaker was to have taken a decision regarding the disqualification of the seven MLAs on June 22, but the matter was advanced to June 18 after the political drama on Wednesday night.

The court ruled that while no time period was indicated by the Speaker when the writ petitions were listed in court on June 16, they were rescheduled all of a sudden on June 18. The court further observed that since no reason was disclosed for the sudden rescheduling of petitions, it appeared to be “prima facie unfair and unreasonable”.

The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed that “in order to avoid further complicacy in the disposal of petitions pending before the Speaker,” the judgement that is reserved to be pronounced by him on June 18 shall be kept in abeyance till Friday.

If the Speaker’s Tribunal rules in favour of the seven Congress MLAs, the effective strength of the House would rise to 56 and the SPF will have 33 MLAs while the BJP will remain with 23.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also confident of winning the Rajya Sabha elections Friday by defeating Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba to the lone Rajya Sabha seat.