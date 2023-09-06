Manipur, price rise, China: Sonia Gandhi demands discussion on nine issues during Parliament special session

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to allocate time to discuss nine issues during the special session of Parliament this month. She said in the letter that this special session was convened without "any consultation with other political parties".

"None of us have any idea about the agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," Gandhi said. She further mentioned nine agendas, "hoping" that the government will allocated time under the appropriate Rules for a "discussion and debate on these issues":

1.

India's economic situation on increasing price rise if essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequality and sitress of MSMEs

2. Commitment made by the government to farmers and farmer organisations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them

3. Demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the transaction of the Demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the transaction of the Adani business group in light of all revelations

4. The The Manipur violence issue: "The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state."

6. China's aggression against India . Continued occupation of Indian territory by China and challenges to India's sovereignty on out border s in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

7. Urgent need for a Urgent need for a Caste Census

8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations