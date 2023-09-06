Manipur, price rise, China: Sonia Gandhi demands discussion on nine issues during Parliament special session

2 Min Read
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to allocate time to discuss nine issues during the special session of Parliament this month. She said in the letter that this special session was convened without "any consultation with other political parties".
"None of us have any idea about the agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," Gandhi said. She further mentioned nine agendas, "hoping" that the government will allocated time under the appropriate Rules for a "discussion and debate on these issues":
1.
India's economic situation on increasing price rise if essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequality and sitress of MSMEs
2. Commitment made by the government to farmers and farmer organisations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them
3. Demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the transaction of the Adani business group in light of all revelations
4. The Manipur violence issue: "The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state."
6. China's aggression against India. Continued occupation of Indian territory by China and challenges to India's sovereignty on out border s in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh
7. Urgent need for a Caste Census
8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations
9. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some states and drought in others
The special session of Parliament session will begin on September 18 and will continue till September 22. There will be five sittings in this session. This will be 13th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 261st session of Rajya Sabha. There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 12:59 PM IST
