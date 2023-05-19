Following days of intense discussions, the Congress announced Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of next Karnataka CM Siddaramiah will be held at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on May 20.
The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar on May 20 is going to be an occasion for Opposition parties to show unity. Top Opposition leaders, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, have been invited to the grand ceremony to be held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Apart from Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, nearly 11 Cabinet ministers are expected to take oath on Saturday, according to reports.
The list of guests also includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states—Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh.
According to reports, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended invitations to several like-minded Opposition leaders for the swearing-in ceremony. Among those invited are Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI leader D Raja. The ceremony will also witness the presence of Tamil Nadu CM, M K Stalin and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, President of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik have also been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
In the recently concluded elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress emerged victorious by securing a resounding win with 135 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to win 19 seats.
