Opposition’s show of strength at Karnataka CM’s swearing-in ceremony: Mamata Banerjee to MK Stalin, check guest list

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 12:47:45 PM IST (Published)

Following days of intense discussions, the Congress announced Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy, on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony of next Karnataka CM Siddaramiah will be held at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on May 20.

The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar on May 20 is going to be an occasion for Opposition parties to show unity. Top Opposition leaders, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, have been invited to the grand ceremony to be held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Apart from Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, nearly 11 Cabinet ministers are expected to take oath on Saturday, according to reports.
The list of guests also includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states—Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh.
