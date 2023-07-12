Congress rules out BJP's demand for CBI probe in Jain monk murder case

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week.

Politics is being played over the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The Congress government has ruled out Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal murder. This led to Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party staging a protest in the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken all the cases seriously. Police are probing the cases efficiently and will bring out the truth and would ensure merciless strict action against the culprits, they said.

On the other hand, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the government has not taken the case seriously. "We have no faith in this government and its actions," he said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "This recent brutal murder of Jain Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj is shocking. The police and the government swinging into action only after repeated protests of the BJP shows the kind of state that Karnataka is surely and slowly becoming a safe haven for these types of criminalities."

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week. Police have arrested two persons identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case.

With inputs from PTI