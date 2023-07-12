CNBC TV18
Congress rules out BJP's demand for CBI probe in Jain monk murder case
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week.

Politics is being played over the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The Congress government has ruled out Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal murder. This led to Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party staging a protest in the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken all the cases seriously. Police are probing the cases efficiently and will bring out the truth and would ensure merciless strict action against the culprits, they said.
On the other hand, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the government has not taken the case seriously. "We have no faith in this government and its actions," he said.
