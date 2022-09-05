Congress releases song ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Congress released a song ahead of its Bharat Jodo Yatra starting on September 7, Wednesday, which focused on the issue of price rise, unemployment, along with the party's agenda of development and creating communal harmony. The Congress is urging people to join the yatra which begins from Kanyakumari and culminates in Kashmir.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Congress tweeted, "Boasting millions of colors, it is the garb of a rainbow. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, my country is connecting. I am coming to your city, village, and street to meet you. Together we will unite our India."

On Sunday, the party took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were its "two brothers", with Rahul Gandhi blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the problems being faced by the common people.

Addressing the Mehngai par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila maidan, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the party made all efforts to hold a debate on price rise in the Parliament and the government kept avoiding it.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The yatra will move through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu.

The rally is scheduled to start on September 7 from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari. Among the pitstops is the Sriperumbudur memorial, the site of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul will also be visiting his father's memorial.